Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$62.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGT

Newmont Trading Down 2.0 %

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont stock opened at C$73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.04. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$53.03 and a 1 year high of C$81.16. The stock has a market cap of C$58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.