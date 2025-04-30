Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$62.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
