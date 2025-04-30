Analysts Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) PT at $88.40

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.
Shares of SKY opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
