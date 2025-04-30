Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $66.33

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

UL opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

