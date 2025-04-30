Analyzing Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Next Technology and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 54.87% 50.18% Cars.com 5.46% 9.99% 4.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next Technology and Cars.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $1.80 million 70.29 -$9.92 million N/A N/A Cars.com $719.15 million 1.07 $118.44 million $0.72 16.83

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Next Technology and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cars.com 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Next Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Next Technology has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cars.com beats Next Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

