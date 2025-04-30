Analyzing Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 MultiSensor AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odysight.Ai presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. MultiSensor AI has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.88%. Given MultiSensor AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than Odysight.Ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% MultiSensor AI -464.06% -668.81% -185.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Odysight.Ai and MultiSensor AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 23.94 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.65 MultiSensor AI $7.40 million 3.47 -$22.27 million N/A N/A

Odysight.Ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiSensor AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Odysight.Ai beats MultiSensor AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

