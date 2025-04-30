Analyzing SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) and Its Competitors

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SAB Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -4.48, suggesting that their average share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors 1971 5458 14069 304 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 588.82%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 117.87%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million -$42.19 million -0.45 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors $575.17 million -$70.96 million -1.94

SAB Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics. SAB Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

