Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Apple by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,122,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.11 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.31.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

