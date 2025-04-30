AR Asset Management Inc. Has $63 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 14.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.11 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

