ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,231,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

