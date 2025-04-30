ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ARR opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. Research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 754,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $19,865,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 675,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.