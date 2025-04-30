AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

