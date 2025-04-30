Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 34,778 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after buying an additional 1,618,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

