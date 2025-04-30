Aviso Wealth Management Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.3% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

