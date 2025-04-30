Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $6,886,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $5,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,071.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 314,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

