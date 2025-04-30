Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,989,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,936,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,814,009 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,994 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.55%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.