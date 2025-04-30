BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of BankUnited worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

