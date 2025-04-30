Barclays PLC Acquires 10,334 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

AMPH opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

