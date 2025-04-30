Barclays PLC Acquires 43,916 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.6 %

RYN opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

