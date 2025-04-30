Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 749,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,451 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $570,477,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.