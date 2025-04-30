Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 380,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,475,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

