Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 174,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -1,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

