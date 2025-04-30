Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 635,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $6,455,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 217,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMR opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

