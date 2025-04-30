Barclays PLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 22.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

