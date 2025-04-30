Barclays PLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 284.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

