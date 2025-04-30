Barclays PLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Sabre Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SABR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.