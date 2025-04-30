Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after buying an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,243,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 357,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $15,796,000.

SGRY stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $349,346.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,955.82. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock worth $2,717,860 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

