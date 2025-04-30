Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $98,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $38,151,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

