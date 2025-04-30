Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

United Fire Group stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.33. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jones Trading raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

