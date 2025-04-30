Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

BCS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.