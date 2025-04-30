Barclays PLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

