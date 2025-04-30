Barclays PLC Raises Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after buying an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 221,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 647,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

