Barclays PLC Sells 130,574 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLD. Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

