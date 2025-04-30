Barclays PLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 681,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 226,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 155.37%.

Getty Realty Profile

