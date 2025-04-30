Barclays PLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

CGEM stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.05. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

