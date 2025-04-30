BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

