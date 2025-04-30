Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE BHR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

