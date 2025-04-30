Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE BHR opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -25.97%.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
