Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 876.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 2,510.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Braskem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

(Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.