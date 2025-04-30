BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $75,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.95%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.