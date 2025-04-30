Brokerages Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) PT at $31.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,978.66. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,602 shares of company stock worth $1,926,541. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,074 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,576,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 452,532 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.92 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

