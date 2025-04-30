Brokerages Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $13.38

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 2,926,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 138.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

