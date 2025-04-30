Brokerages Set Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT at $34.80

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

