Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $10.25

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.57 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

