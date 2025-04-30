Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price at C$17.94

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.53 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.20.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

