Brokerages Set Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) PT at $32.40

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 324,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,892 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

