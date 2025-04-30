Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$13.13

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$13.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

