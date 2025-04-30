Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $41.06

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 11,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $513,386.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,733.94. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,206 shares of company stock worth $12,213,601. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JFrog by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Up 0.9 %

FROG stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.98. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.