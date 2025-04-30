Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $98.14

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.14.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

