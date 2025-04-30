Brokerages Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) PT at $22.20

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have commented on LXEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

