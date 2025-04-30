Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Target Price at $319.00

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RS stock opened at $287.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.53. Reliance has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $326.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

