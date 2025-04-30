Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $2.80

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25,025.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.64 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

